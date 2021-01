NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Teachers in Delaware held a drive-in demonstration to urge their school district to return to virtual learning as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state.

The nearly 50 cars gathered at the parking lot of Newark’s Gauger-Cobbs Middle School on Tuesday night honked their horns and displayed posters that read “show us the data” and “science over politics" as school board members switched to a virtual meeting to avoid the disruption, the Delaware News Journal reported.