Teacher wants to help instructors share stories amid virus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Falling Creek Middle School teacher Emma Clark refused to teach in person when called back to the classroom. For weeks her job was in limbo and her paycheck withheld. Now she’s back in the virtual classroom, where she wanted to be all along — and hoping to create a safe space for other Chesterfield County Public School teachers to share their stories.
For Clark, it started as nearly 34,000 Chesterfield County middle and high school students headed back into the classroom on Nov. 9; she stayed home, preparing to teach her English classes virtually, even though she had not been approved to do so.