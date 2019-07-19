Tashua Pool Teen Night Wednesdays

Tashua Pool Teen Night for Trumbull teens ages 13-17 will be held Wednesdays, from 8-10 p.m., through Aug. 21.

Teens will need to show a Trumbull High ID. If school ID is not available a parent with photo ID with proof of Trumbull residency may check the teen in at the pool gate. Lifeguards will be on duty and various entertainment will be offered throughout the summer.