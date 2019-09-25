Tashua PTA had their first meeting of the year on Thursday, Sept. 19. Special guest speaker, Connecticut PTA President Jennifer Falotico, spoke about the PTA and its advocacy. Also in attendance were three Sacred Heart graduate students, one of which was a former Tashua student, and according to the principal, a future intern. Pictured: Tashua PTA Treasurer Shannon Diaz, Principal Jen Neumeyer, CT PTA President Jennifer Falotico, Tashua PTA President Frank Squiccimarro, Sacred Heart graduate students Daniele McGillicuddy, Samantha Marzulli and Matt Menard.