Tanzania's COVID-denying leader urges prayer as cases climb Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 8:06 a.m.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s COVID-denying president is calling on citizens for three days of prayer to defeat unnamed “respiratory diseases” amid warnings that the country is seeing a deadly resurgence in infections.
“Maybe we have wronged God somewhere,” populist President John Magufuli told mourners at a funeral for his chief secretary, John Kijazi, on Friday. “Let us all repent.”