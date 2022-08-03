Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Aug. 2, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 12:44 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of7 Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers a concession speech in his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during a watch party at the close of Missouri's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Chesterfield, Mo. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Calley Malloy, left, of Shawnee, Kan.; Cassie Woolworth, of Olathe, Kan.; and Dawn Rattan, right, of Shawnee, Kan., applaud during a primary watch party Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion outright.(Tammy Ljungblad AP)/The Kansas City Star via AP) Tammy Ljungblad/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage to thank his supporters in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate during his election night party at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) David Carson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Rep. Andy Levin, left, D-Mich., stands with his wife, Mary Freeman, as he addresses supporters and volunteers after conceding to Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary, Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP) Todd McInturf/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 State Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park, reacts to Tuesday evening, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kan., to election returns on an abortion referendum. Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) Evert Nelson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Republican Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a jam-packed night of primary contests, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.
Meanwhile, a political newcomer emerged from Michigan's messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And a Democratic congressman was ousted from Congress after redistricting forced him into the same primary as a fellow incumbent.
Written By
BRIAN SLODYSKO