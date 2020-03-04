Take a walk with the first selectman April 1

The Trumbull Health Department is celebrating National Walking Day on Wednesday, April 1. The department is inviting the public to take a walk with First Selectman Vicki Tesoro at 12:30 p.m. starting at the Town Hall.

National Walking Day was established by the American Heart Association to remind people of the health benefits of walking. According to the American Heart Association, research shows that walking can have a significant impact on health by lowering a person’s chances of heart disease.

The Trumbull Health Department is committed to improving the quality of life for all it serves through the promotion of health, prevention of disease, and by assuring a safe and clean environment. For more information about the Trumbull Health Department call 203-452-1030 or visit trumbull-ct.gov/THD.