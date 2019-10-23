Take Back Drugs Day Oct. 26

Trumbull EMS has partnered with the Trumbull Police Department to host their 2019 Fall National Take Back Drugs Day. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., at Trumbull EMS headquarters, 250 Middlebrook Ave.

Community members can come to the Trumbull EMS Headquarters, which is an official Safe Zone, Drop off Point, and drop off unused or expired medications to the Trumbull police officers and Trumbull EMS crews to safely dispose of. They are also collecting E-cigarette and vaping devices.