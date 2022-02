TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma Police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect late Thursday night at a Marriott Hotel.

Police were called to the hotel on Commerce Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. A victim and witness were there when officers arrived.

Officers set up a search with a K9, which led them to Dock Street near the 11th street bridge around 11:20 p.m. Police say the suspect refused to show his hands and shots were fired within a minute after they found him.

Crews rushed the man to the hospital, but he later died. A gun was found at the scene afterward, no officers were injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is at the scene processing evidence.