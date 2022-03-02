Skip to main content
News

TX-Winners

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Texas.

Governor

Beto O'Rourke, Dem

Governor

Greg Abbott (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Victor Dunn, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Jrmar Jefferson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 1

Nathaniel Moran, GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Robin Fulford, Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Dan Crenshaw (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 3

Sandeep Srivastava, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Keith Self, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Van Taylor (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 4

Iro Omere, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Pat Fallon (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Tartisha Hill, Dem

U.S. House - District 5

Lance Gooden (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 6

Jake Ellzey (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Lizzie Fletcher (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Tim Stroud, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Johnny Teague, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 8

Laura Jones, Dem

U.S. House - District 9

Al Green (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 9

Jimmy Leon, GOP

U.S. House - District 10

Linda Nuno, Dem

U.S. House - District 10

Michael McCaul (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 11

August Pfluger (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 12

Trey Hunt, Dem

U.S. House - District 12

Kay Granger (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 13

Kathleen Brown, Dem

U.S. House - District 13

Ronny Jackson (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 14

Randy Weber (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 15

Ruben Ramirez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 15

Monica De La Cruz, GOP

U.S. House - District 16

Veronica Escobar (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 16

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, GOP

U.S. House - District 17

Mary Jo Woods, Dem

U.S. House - District 17

Pete Sessions (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 18

Sheila Jackson Lee (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 18

Carmen Montiel, GOP

U.S. House - District 19

Jodey Arrington (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 20

Joaquin Castro (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 20

Kyle Sinclair, GOP

U.S. House - District 21

Ricardo Villarreal, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Claudia Zapata, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 21

Chip Roy (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 22

Jamie Jordan, Dem

U.S. House - District 22

Troy Nehls (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 23

John Lira, Dem

U.S. House - District 23

Tony Gonzales (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 24

Derrik Gay, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Jan McDowell, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 24

Beth Van Duyne (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 25

Roger Williams (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 26

Michael Burgess (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 27

Maclovio Perez, Dem

U.S. House - District 27

Michael Cloud (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 28

Jessica Cisneros, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Henry Cuellar (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 28

Cassy Garcia, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Sandra Whitten, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 29

Sylvia Garcia (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 30

Jasmine Crockett, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Jane Hamilton, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 30

James Harris, GOP -- Advances to runoff

James Rodgers, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 31

John Carter (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 32

Colin Allred (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 32

Antonio Swad, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Justin Webb, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 33

Marc Veasey (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 33

Patrick Gillespie, GOP

U.S. House - District 34

Vicente Gonzalez (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 34

Mayra Flores, GOP

U.S. House - District 35

Greg Casar, Dem

U.S. House - District 35

Dan McQueen, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Michael Rodriguez, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 36

Jon Haire, Dem

U.S. House - District 36

Brian Babin (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 37

Lloyd Doggett, Dem

U.S. House - District 37

Jenny Garcia Sharon, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 38

Wesley Hunt, GOP

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick (i), GOP

Attorney General

Rochelle Garza, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Attorney General

George P. Bush, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Ken Paxton (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Comptroller

Janet Dudding, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Angel Vega, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Comptroller

Glenn Hegar (i), GOP

Land Commissioner

Jay Kleberg, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Sandra Grace Martinez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Land Commissioner

Dawn Buckingham, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Tim Westley, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Agriculture Commissioner

Susan Hays, Dem

Agriculture Commissioner

Sid Miller (i), GOP

Railroad Commissioner - Term Exp 2022

Luke Warford, Dem

Railroad Commissioner - Term Exp 2022

Wayne Christian (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Supreme Court - Place 3

Erin Nowell, Dem

Supreme Court - Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (i), GOP

Supreme Court - Place 5

Amanda Reichek (i), Dem

Supreme Court - Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (i), GOP

Supreme Court - Place 9

Julia Maldonado, Dem

Supreme Court - Place 9

Evan Young, GOP

Criminal Appeals Court - Place 2

Mary Lou Keel (i), GOP

Criminal Appeals Court - Place 5

Dana Huffman, Dem

Criminal Appeals Court - Place 5

Scott Walker (i), GOP

Criminal Appeals Court - Place 6

Robert Johnson, Dem

Criminal Appeals Court - Place 6

Jesse McClure (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 1

Michael Stevens, GOP

State Board of Education - District 2

Victor Perez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Board of Education - District 3 - unexpired

Marisa Perez-Diaz (i), Dem

State Board of Education - District 3

Ken Morrow, GOP

State Board of Education - District 5

Rebecca Bell-Metereau (i), Dem

State Board of Education - District 6

Michelle Palmer, Dem

State Board of Education - District 6

Will Hickman (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 7

Dan Hochman, Dem

State Board of Education - District 8

Audrey Young, GOP

State Board of Education - District 9

Keven Ellis (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 10

Tom Maynard (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 11

Luis Sifuentes, Dem -- Advances to runoff

James Whitfield, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Board of Education - District 11

Pat Hardy (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 12

Pam Little (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 13

Aicha Davis (i), Dem

State Board of Education - District 13

Kathryn Monette, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Denise Russell, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Board of Education - District 14

Tracy Fisher, Dem

State Board of Education - District 14

Evelyn Brooks, GOP

State Senate - District 1

Bryan Hughes (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Prince Giadolor, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Bob Hall (i), GOP

State Senate - District 3

Steve Russell, Dem

State Senate - District 3

Robert Nichols (i), GOP

State Senate - District 4

Misty Bishop, Dem

State Senate - District 4

Brandon Creighton (i), GOP

State Senate - District 5

Charles Schwertner (i), GOP

State Senate - District 6

Carol Alvarado (i), Dem

State Senate - District 7

Paul Bettencourt (i), GOP

State Senate - District 8

Jonathan Cocks, Dem

State Senate - District 8

Angela Paxton (i), GOP

State Senate - District 9

Gwenn Burud, Dem

State Senate - District 9

Kelly Hancock (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10

Beverly Powell (i), Dem

State Senate - District 10

Phil King, GOP

State Senate - District 12

Francine Ly, Dem

State Senate - District 12

Tan Parker, GOP

State Senate - District 13

Borris Miles, Dem

State Senate - District 14

Sarah Eckhardt (i), Dem

State Senate - District 15

John Whitmire (i), Dem

State Senate - District 15

George Vachris, GOP

State Senate - District 16

Nathan Johnson (i), Dem

State Senate - District 16

Brandon Copeland, GOP

State Senate - District 17

Joan Huffman (i), GOP

State Senate - District 18

Josh Tutt, Dem

State Senate - District 18

Lois Kolkhorst (i), GOP

State Senate - District 19

Robert Garza, GOP

State Senate - District 19

Roland Gutierrez (i), Dem

State Senate - District 20

Juan Hinojosa (i), Dem

State Senate - District 20

Westley Wright, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Judith Zaffirini (i), Dem

State Senate - District 21

Julie Dahlberg, GOP

State Senate - District 22

Brian Birdwell, GOP

State Senate - District 23

Royce West (i), Dem

State Senate - District 24

Kathy Jones-Hospod, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Pete Flores, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Raul Reyes, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 25

Robert Walsh, Dem

State Senate - District 25

Donna Campbell (i), GOP

State Senate - District 26

Jose Menendez, Dem

State Senate - District 26

Ashton Murray, GOP

State Senate - District 27

Sara Stapleton-Barrera, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Morgan Lamantia, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 28

Charles Perry (i), GOP

State Senate - District 29

Cesar Blanco, Dem

State Senate - District 29

Derek Zubeldia, GOP

State Senate - District 30

Drew Springer (i), GOP

State House - District 1

Gary VanDeaver (i), GOP

State House - District 2

Bryan Slaton (i), GOP

State House - District 3

Cecil Bell (i), GOP

State House - District 4

Keith Bell (i), GOP

State House - District 5

Cole Hefner (i), GOP

State House - District 6

Cody Grace, Dem

State House - District 6

Matt Schaefer (i), GOP

State House - District 7

Jay Dean (i), GOP

State House - District 8

Cody Harris (i), GOP

State House - District 9

Jason Rogers, Dem

State House - District 9

Trent Ashby (i), GOP

State House - District 10

Brian Harrison (i), GOP

State House - District 14

John Raney (i), GOP

State House - District 15

Kristin Johnson, Dem

State House - District 15

Steve Toth (i), GOP

State House - District 16

Will Metcalf (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Madeline Eden, Dem

State House - District 18

Ernest Bailes (i), GOP

State House - District 19

Pam Baggett, Dem

State House - District 20

Raul Camacho, Dem

State House - District 20

Terry Wilson (i), GOP

State House - District 21

Dade Phelan (i), GOP

State House - District 22

Jacorion Randle, GOP

State House - District 23

Keith Henry, Dem

State House - District 23

Patrick Gurski, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Terri Leo-Wilson, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 24

Michael Creedon, Dem

State House - District 24

Greg Bonnen (i), GOP

State House - District 25

Cody Vasut (i), GOP

State House - District 26

Daniel Lee, Dem

State House - District 26

Jacey Jetton (i), GOP

State House - District 27

Ron Reynolds (i), Dem

State House - District 27

Sohrab Gilani, GOP

State House - District 28

Nelvin Adriatico, Dem

State House - District 28

Gary Gates (i), GOP

State House - District 29

Ed Thompson (i), GOP

State House - District 30

Geanie Morrison (i), GOP

State House - District 31

Martha Gutierrez, Dem

State House - District 31

Ryan Guillen (i), GOP

State House - District 32

Todd Hunter (i), GOP

State House - District 33

Justin Holland (i), GOP

State House - District 34

Abel Herrero (i), Dem

State House - District 35

Oscar Longoria (i), Dem

State House - District 35

Oscar Rosa, GOP

State House - District 36

Sergio Munoz (i), Dem

State House - District 37

Ruben Cortez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Luis Villarreal, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 37

Janie Lopez, GOP

State House - District 38

Erin Gamez, Dem

State House - District 39

Armando Martinez (i), Dem

State House - District 39

Jimmie Garcia, GOP

State House - District 40

Terry Canales (i), Dem

State House - District 41

Bobby Guerra (i), Dem

State House - District 41

John Guerra, GOP

State House - District 42

Richard Raymond (i), Dem

State House - District 42

Joe Brennan, GOP

State House - District 43

J. M. Lozano (i), GOP

State House - District 44

Robert Bohmfalk, Dem

State House - District 44

John Kuempel (i), GOP

State House - District 45

Erin Zwiener (i), Dem

State House - District 45

Michelle Lopez, GOP

State House - District 46

Sheryl Cole (i), Dem

State House - District 46

Sam Strasser, GOP

State House - District 47

Vikki Goodwin (i), Dem

State House - District 47

Rob McCarthy, GOP

State House - District 48

Donna Howard (i), Dem

State House - District 49

Gina Hinojosa (i), Dem

State House - District 49

Katherine Griffin, GOP

State House - District 50

James Talarico, Dem

State House - District 50

Victor Johnson, GOP

State House - District 51

Robert Reynolds, GOP

State House - District 52

Luis Echegaray, Dem

State House - District 53

Joe Herrera, Dem

State House - District 53

Andrew Murr (i), GOP

State House - District 54

Jonathan Hildner, Dem

State House - District 54

Brad Buckley (i), GOP

State House - District 55

Tristian Sanders, Dem

State House - District 55

Hugh Shine (i), GOP

State House - District 56

Erin Shank, Dem

State House - District 56

Charles Anderson (i), GOP

State House - District 57

Richard Hayes, GOP

State House - District 58

DeWayne Burns (i), GOP

State House - District 59

Shelby Slawson (i), GOP

State House - District 61

Sheena King, Dem

State House - District 61

Paul Chabot, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Frederick Frazier, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 62

Reggie Smith (i), GOP

State House - District 63

Denise Wooten, Dem

State House - District 65

Brittney Verdell, Dem

State House - District 65

Kronda Thimesch, GOP

State House - District 66

Jesse Ringness, Dem

State House - District 66

Matt Shaheen (i), GOP

State House - District 67

Kevin Morris, Dem

State House - District 67

Jeff Leach (i), GOP

State House - District 68

David Spiller (i), GOP

State House - District 69

Walter Coppage, Dem

State House - District 69

James Frank (i), GOP

State House - District 70

Eric Bowlin, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Jamee Jolly, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 71

Linda Goolsbee, Dem

State House - District 71

Stan Lambert (i), GOP

State House - District 72

Drew Darby (i), GOP

State House - District 73

Justin Calhoun, Dem

State House - District 74

Eddie Morales (i), Dem

State House - District 74

Katherine Parker, GOP

State House - District 75

Mary Gonzalez (i), Dem

State House - District 76

Vanesia Johnson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Suleman Lalani, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 77

Evelina Ortega (i), Dem

State House - District 78

Joe Moody (i), Dem

State House - District 79

Claudia Ordaz Perez, Dem

State House - District 80

Tracy King (i), Dem

State House - District 81

Brooks Landgraf (i), GOP

State House - District 82

Tom Craddick (i), GOP

State House - District 83

Dustin Burrows (i), GOP

State House - District 84

David Glasheen, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Carl Tepper, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 85

Larry Baggett, Dem

State House - District 85

Stan Kitzman, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Phil Stephenson (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 86

John Smithee (i), GOP

State House - District 87

Four Price (i), GOP

State House - District 88

Ken King (i), GOP

State House - District 89

Candy Noble (i), GOP

State House - District 90

Ramon Romero (i), Dem

State House - District 92

Salman Bhojani, Dem

State House - District 92

Joe Livingston, GOP

State House - District 93

KC Chowdhury, Dem

State House - District 93

Laura Hill, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Nate Schatzline, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 94

Dennis Sherrard, Dem

State House - District 94

Tony Tinderholt (i), GOP

State House - District 95

Nicole Collier (i), Dem

State House - District 95

Taylor Mondick, GOP

State House - District 96

David Cook (i), GOP

State House - District 97

Laurin McLaurin, Dem

State House - District 97

Craig Goldman (i), GOP

State House - District 98

Shannon Elkins, Dem

State House - District 98

Giovanni Capriglione (i), GOP

State House - District 99

Mimi Coffey, Dem

State House - District 99

Charlie Geren (i), GOP

State House - District 100

Sandra Crenshaw, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 101

Chris Turner (i), Dem

State House - District 102

Ana-Maria Ramos (i), Dem

State House - District 102

Susan Fischer, GOP

State House - District 103

Rafael Anchia (i), Dem

State House - District 104

Jessica Gonzalez (i), Dem

State House - District 105

Terry Meza (i), Dem

State House - District 105

Allan Meagher, GOP

State House - District 106

Jared Patterson (i), GOP

State House - District 107

Victoria Neave Criado (i), Dem

State House - District 108

Elizabeth Ginsberg, Dem

State House - District 108

Morgan Meyer (i), GOP

State House - District 109

Carl Sherman (i), Dem

State House - District 110

Toni Rose (i), Dem

State House - District 111

Yvonne Davis (i), Dem

State House - District 111

Benny Yrigollen, GOP

State House - District 112

Elva Curl, Dem

State House - District 112

Angie Button (i), GOP

State House - District 113

Rhetta Bowers (i), Dem

State House - District 114

Mark Hajdu, GOP

State House - District 115

Julie Johnson (i), Dem

State House - District 115

Melisa Denis, GOP

State House - District 116

Trey Martinez Fischer (i), Dem

State House - District 117

Philip Cortez (i), Dem

State House - District 117

Aaron Schwope, GOP

State House - District 118

Frank Ramirez, Dem

State House - District 118

John Lujan (i), GOP

State House - District 119

Elizabeth Campos (i), Dem

State House - District 120

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (i), Dem

State House - District 120

Ronald Payne, GOP

State House - District 121

Becca Moyer Defelice, Dem

State House - District 121

Steve Allison (i), GOP

State House - District 122

Angi Aramburu, Dem

State House - District 123

Diego Bernal (i), Dem

State House - District 123

Charlotte Valdez, GOP

State House - District 124

Josey Garcia, Dem

State House - District 124

Johnny Arredondo, GOP

State House - District 125

Ray Lopez (i), Dem

State House - District 125

Carlos Raymond, GOP

State House - District 126

Sam Harless (i), GOP

State House - District 128

Charles Crews, Dem

State House - District 128

Briscoe Cain (i), GOP

State House - District 129

Kat Marvel, Dem

State House - District 129

Dennis Paul (i), GOP

State House - District 130

Tom Oliverson (i), GOP

State House - District 131

Alma Allen (i), Dem

State House - District 131

Gerry Monroe, GOP

State House - District 132

Mike Schofield (i), GOP

State House - District 133

Mohamad Maarouf, Dem

State House - District 134

Ann Johnson (i), Dem

State House - District 135

Jon Rosenthal (i), Dem

State House - District 136

John Bucy (i), Dem

State House - District 136

Michelle Evans, GOP

State House - District 137

Gene Wu (i), Dem

State House - District 138

Stephanie Morales, Dem

State House - District 138

Lacey Hull (i), GOP

State House - District 139

Jarvis Johnson (i), Dem

State House - District 140

Armando Walle (i), Dem

State House - District 141

Senfronia Thompson (i), Dem

State House - District 142

Richard Varner, GOP

State House - District 143

Ana Hernandez (i), Dem

State House - District 144

Mary Ann Perez (i), Dem

State House - District 145

Christina Morales (i), Dem

State House - District 145

Michael Mabry, GOP

State House - District 146

Shawn Thierry (i), Dem

State House - District 148

Penny Shaw (i), Dem

State House - District 148

Kay Smith, GOP

State House - District 149

Hubert Vo (i), Dem

State House - District 149

Lily Truong, GOP

State House - District 150

Ginny Brown Daniel, Dem

State House - District 150

Valoree Swanson (i), GOP