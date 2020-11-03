0 of 363 precincts - 0 percent

Bryan Hughes, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Audrey Spanko, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 4

0 of 275 precincts - 0 percent

Cameron Brock, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Brandon Creighton, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jay Stittleburg, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 6

0 of 222 precincts - 0 percent

Carol Alvarado, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Timothy Duffield, Lib 0 - 0 percent

District 11

0 of 229 precincts - 0 percent

Susan Criss, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Larry Taylor, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jared Wissel, Lib 0 - 0 percent

District 12

0 of 254 precincts - 0 percent

Jane Nelson, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Shadi Zitoon, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 13

0 of 226 precincts - 0 percent

Borris Miles, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Milinda Morris, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 18

0 of 377 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Antalan, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Lois Kolkhorst, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 19

0 of 378 precincts - 0 percent

Peter Flores, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Roland Gutierrez, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jo-Anne Valdivia, Lib 0 - 0 percent

District 20

0 of 301 precincts - 0 percent

Judy Cutright, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Juan Hinojosa, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 21

0 of 414 precincts - 0 percent

Frank Pomeroy, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Judith Zaffirini, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 22

0 of 305 precincts - 0 percent

Brian Birdwell, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Robert Vick, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 24

0 of 265 precincts - 0 percent

Dawn Buckingham, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Clayton Tucker, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 26

0 of 323 precincts - 0 percent

Jose Menendez, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Julian Villarreal, Grn 0 - 0 percent

District 27

0 of 256 precincts - 0 percent

Eddie Lucio Jr, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Vanessa Tijerina, Grn 0 - 0 percent

District 29

0 of 234 precincts - 0 percent

Cesar Blanco, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Bethany Hatch, GOP 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 11-03-2020 13:38