Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

race for President.

TP PR Biden Trump Hawkins Jorgensn Anderson 23 23 3,934 15,062 22 132 Andrews 5 5 849 4,937 10 60 Angelina 43 43 9,136 25,070 75 273 Aransas 6 6 2,896 9,210 31 103 Archer 12 12 446 4,300 4 45 Armstrong 8 8 75 1,035 0 2 Atascosa 25 25 5,865 12,020 58 142 Austin 18 18 2,931 11,282 33 122 Bailey 5 5 407 1,430 2 14 Bandera 11 11 2,503 10,050 30 120 Bastrop 23 23 15,452 20,486 128 530 Baylor 5 5 179 1,478 1 22 Bee 18 18 3,280 5,999 27 93 Bell 49 49 56,032 67,113 430 1,940 Bexar 767 767 440,823 303,871 2,752 8,575 Blanco 7 7 1,905 5,429 15 70 Borden 8 8 16 395 0 1 Bosque 12 12 1,552 7,446 13 83 Bowie 43 43 10,692 27,053 90 297 Brazoria 67 67 61,780 89,939 417 1,856 Brazos 99 99 35,242 47,456 252 1,803 Brewster 9 9 2,251 2,451 14 89 Briscoe 6 6 77 639 1 7 Brooks 6 6 1,470 998 6 10 Brown 19 19 2,103 13,681 24 132 Burleson 14 14 1,786 6,740 15 63 Burnet 21 21 5,615 18,721 34 266 Caldwell 32 32 6,536 7,975 46 185 Calhoun 26 26 2,146 5,640 6 61 Callahan 8 8 734 6,006 15 71 Cameron 104 104 63,732 48,834 334 725 Camp 5 5 1,392 3,626 7 31 Carson 9 9 289 2,747 3 36 Cass 19 19 2,777 10,979 17 79 Castro 9 9 466 1,601 6 9 Chambers 15 15 3,997 17,343 49 250 Cherokee 25 25 4,196 15,065 36 160 Childress 5 5 305 1,928 8 18 Clay 17 17 614 5,064 12 46 Cochran 4 4 176 806 3 11 Coke 5 5 215 1,565 5 9 Coleman 5 5 450 3,638 9 23 Collin 240 240 227,868 250,194 1,223 6,038 Collnswrth 8 8 155 1,048 1 12 Colorado 5 5 2,403 7,440 19 49 Comal 30 30 24,369 62,260 190 1,094 Comanche 15 15 852 5,177 5 49 Concho 9 9 197 1,058 3 10 Cooke 30 30 3,205 15,579 26 156 Coryell 16 16 7,542 15,397 77 406 Cottle 5 5 113 543 3 6 Crane 4 4 241 1,247 4 10 Crockett 5 5 344 1,219 1 9 Crosby 5 5 527 1,396 8 22 Culberson 6 6 438 415 2 9 Dallam 10 10 196 1,386 5 18 Dallas 1,170 1,170 598,265 306,972 3,664 9,626 Dawson 10 10 808 2,951 5 25 DeafSmith 5 5 1,263 3,293 17 35 Delta 8 8 403 2,157 3 24 Denton 186 186 188,023 221,829 1,089 5,395 DeWitt 10 10 1,494 6,567 11 46 Dickens 7 7 130 850 2 3 Dimmit 8 8 2,264 1,384 8 10 Donley 7 7 198 1,438 1 11 Duval 10 10 2,573 2,442 13 22 Eastland 10 10 982 7,216 12 60 Ector 41 41 11,310 32,586 89 428 Edwards 5 5 166 893 0 5 Ellis 50 50 27,513 56,651 220 951 ElPaso 209 209 168,801 81,235 1,401 2,592 Erath 22 22 2,914 13,669 35 217 Falls 13 13 1,899 4,177 13 44 Fannin 17 17 2,638 12,150 23 155 Fayette 27 27 2,650 10,163 26 83 Fisher 5 5 352 1,448 5 21 Floyd 7 7 437 1,581 2 15 Foard 5 5 99 445 1 6 FortBend 160 160 195,191 157,595 1,089 3,019 Franklin 9 9 803 4,153 8 36 Freestone 16 16 1,629 6,966 18 65 Frio 10 10 2,421 2,812 8 23 Gaines 9 9 572 5,323 10 54 Galveston 93 93 58,247 93,306 391 1,899 Garza 7 7 231 1,411 4 5 Gillespie 14 14 3,163 12,495 16 139 Glasscock 5 5 39 611 0 3 Goliad 10 10 872 3,081 2 23 Gonzales 16 16 1,894 5,568 14 57 Gray 8 8 820 6,812 16 97 Grayson 37 37 14,223 43,776 136 625 Gregg 22 22 14,657 32,352 113 550 Grimes 15 15 2,831 9,419 29 118 Guadalupe 72 72 28,706 47,423 211 1,016 Hale 31 31 2,271 7,162 31 96 Hall 5 5 167 992 1 4 Hamilton 12 12 641 3,613 40 52 Hansford 8 8 166 1,848 3 27 Hardeman 4 4 241 1,330 0 9 Hardin 20 20 3,449 23,806 27 273 Harris 1,013 1,013 911,974 699,822 5,097 16,761 Harrison 27 27 7,812 21,318 42 290 Hartley 7 7 195 1,866 1 14 Haskell 5 5 353 1,837 6 15 Hays 69 69 59,213 47,427 415 1,729 Hemphill 9 9 206 1,486 3 25 Henderson 28 28 7,048 28,816 74 259 Hidalgo 256 256 127,507 89,991 862 1,247 Hill 22 22 2,829 11,869 26 119 Hockley 15 15 1,481 6,534 16 60 Hood 16 16 5,641 26,487 71 318 Hopkins 22 22 3,043 12,713 31 143 Houston 22 22 2,312 7,050 7 56 Howard 27 27 2,017 7,899 28 88 Hudspeth 5 5 371 771 5 10 Hunt 34 34 8,879 29,135 71 432 Hutchinson 9 9 957 7,659 10 113 Irion 5 5 120 759 2 8 Jack 7 7 331 3,415 9 24 Jackson 10 10 1,018 5,116 23 51 Jasper 21 21 2,906 12,453 6 101 JeffDavis 6 6 501 783 3 17 Jefferson 140 140 46,022 47,535 197 891 JimHogg 6 6 1,197 831 2 4 JimWells 22 22 6,025 7,389 28 65 Johnson 36 36 16,418 54,523 141 767 Jones 12 12 989 5,621 19 62 Karnes 15 15 1,220 3,959 17 30 Kaufman 31 31 18,290 37,474 145 526 Kendall 11 11 6,008 20,064 46 288 Kenedy 6 6 65 127 1 1 Kent 7 7 47 411 3 1 Kerr 21 21 6,510 20,858 51 283 Kimble 8 8 284 1,987 4 17 King 5 5 8 151 0 0 Kinney 4 4 446 1,144 2 11 Kleberg 18 18 5,359 5,557 28 97 Knox 7 7 265 1,180 4 7 Lamar 27 27 4,420 16,698 27 169 Lamb 12 12 835 3,513 7 38 Lampasas 10 10 2,134 8,070 24 145 LaSalle 5 5 1,052 1,335 7 12 LaVaca 20 20 1,333 8,802 8 46 Lee 16 16 1,745 6,248 16 65 Leon 18 18 1,072 7,522 14 56 Liberty 30 30 5,779 23,288 29 218 Limestone 21 21 2,213 6,786 27 66 Lipscomb 7 7 131 1,203 0 17 LiveOak 15 15 819 4,198 6 30 Llano 10 10 3,167 9,996 16 99 Loving 5 5 4 60 0 2 Lubbock 98 98 39,757 78,560 273 1,604 Lynn 15 15 428 1,853 2 10 Madison 5 5 1,084 4,165 10 30 Marion 10 10 1,331 3,459 8 46 Martin 6 6 288 1,857 2 13 Mason 5 5 566 2,108 2 19 Matagorda 19 19 3,726 9,836 33 115 Maverick 14 14 8,324 6,881 60 73 McCulloch 4 4 490 2,898 6 36 McLennan 92 92 36,550 59,432 243 1,291 McMullen 5 5 53 460 1 2 Medina 8 8 6,731 15,599 44 183 Menard 7 7 196 819 2 6 Midland 45 45 12,258 45,463 125 774 Milam 12 12 2,475 7,950 24 72 Mills 8 8 271 2,214 2 15 Mitchell 7 7 397 2,169 1 11 Montague 16 16 1,097 8,613 24 78 Montgomery 101 101 74,255 193,224 522 3,161 Moore 8 8 1,059 4,356 21 66 Morris 9 9 1,664 3,841 7 36 Motley 7 7 46 604 0 2 Nacgdch 26 26 8,989 17,359 83 302 Navarro 30 30 5,097 13,787 52 167 Newton 23 23 1,175 4,882 5 34 Nolan 10 10 1,161 4,127 10 53 Nueces 128 128 60,749 64,467 368 1,394 Ochiltree 5 5 302 2,811 3 37 Oldham 8 8 81 917 1 10 Orange 35 35 6,354 29,170 51 375 PaloPinto 28 28 2,177 10,170 27 100 Panola 20 20 2,057 9,322 11 57 Parker 44 44 12,789 61,584 155 878 Parmer 10 10 488 2,133 4 23 Pecos 10 10 1,378 3,213 21 50 Polk 22 22 5,353 18,496 50 170 Potter 25 25 9,867 22,732 124 454 Presidio 8 8 1,463 721 12 21 Rains 9 9 841 5,147 13 43 Randall 23 23 12,750 50,597 127 908 Reagan 5 5 172 942 3 7 Real 6 6 320 1,643 5 14 RedRiver 20 20 1,244 4,513 7 36 Reeves 12 12 1,394 2,249 8 30 Refugio 11 11 1,108 2,210 21 26 Roberts 5 5 17 529 0 4 Robertson 16 16 2,359 5,631 13 66 Rockwall 18 18 18,149 38,842 132 642 Runnels 11 11 531 3,682 11 38 Rusk 23 23 4,624 16,511 50 154 Sabine 9 9 662 4,767 7 25 SanAugust 12 12 979 3,005 2 12 SanJacint 12 12 2,332 10,154 39 101 SanPatric 26 26 8,971 16,495 93 289 SanSaba 4 4 287 2,308 0 7 Schleicher 5 5 211 939 2 6 Scurry 12 12 818 4,978 15 53 Shackelfrd 8 8 130 1,484 4 10 Shelby 15 15 2,058 7,962 4 36 Sherman 5 5 91 885 5 9 Smith 74 74 29,343 68,546 253 1,121 Somervell 4 4 768 4,099 10 56 Starr 10 10 9,099 8,224 63 91 Stephens 9 9 396 3,385 2 16 Sterling 4 4 51 584 3 1 Stonewall 4 4 116 615 1 4 Sutton 5 5 322 1,222 4 9 Swisher 9 9 478 1,842 10 22 Tarrant 730 730 409,067 407,702 2,600 10,332 Taylor 35 35 14,489 39,439 148 825 Terrell 5 5 119 334 2 3 Terry 8 8 757 2,809 9 33 Throckmrtn 6 6 82 806 1 5 Titus 19 19 2,852 7,563 19 94 Tm Grn 35 35 12,106 32,129 96 539 Travis 248 248 432,062 159,907 2,078 8,842 Trinity 20 20 1,323 5,579 11 25 Tyler 18 18 1,390 8,095 11 51 Upshur 22 22 2,869 15,775 22 179 Upton 5 5 169 1,176 7 13 Uvalde 14 14 4,066 6,160 29 66 ValVerde 17 17 6,401 7,839 45 132 VanZandt 19 19 3,419 22,126 33 175 Victoria 35 35 10,371 23,347 103 338 Walker 17 17 7,875 15,368 63 286 Waller 21 21 8,130 14,206 82 199 Ward 9 9 761 3,238 6 29 Washington 22 22 4,254 12,949 20 178 Webb 70 70 41,820 25,898 233 446 Wharton 13 13 4,671 11,892 36 105 Wheeler 11 11 168 2,158 3 7 Wichita 62 62 13,024 31,930 125 664 Wilbarger 5 5 954 3,520 11 33 Willacy 17 17 3,097 2,437 16 25 Williamson 58 58 142,457 138,649 782 4,961 Wilson 17 17 6,350 18,457 39 150 Winkler 6 6 358 1,753 1 14 Wise 26 26 4,953 26,986 47 308 Wood 14 14 3,487 18,962 40 175 Yoakum 7 7 419 2,172 6 31 Young 10 10 1,036 7,112 18 76 Zapata 8 8 1,820 2,032 4 11 Zavala 6 6 2,864 1,490 12 13 Totals 9,554 9,554 5,217,946 5,865,391 33,145 125,276

