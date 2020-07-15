https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/TX-Dem-House-17-Cnty-15408923.php
TX-Dem-House-17-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
Democratic runoff primary for U.S. House District 17.
|TP
|PR
|Jaramill
|Kennedy
|Bastrop
|1
|1
|31
|38
|Brazos
|97
|97
|1,250
|2,294
|Burleson
|14
|14
|116
|291
|Falls
|13
|13
|113
|200
|Freestone
|15
|0
|62
|98
|Lee
|4
|2
|40
|80
|Leon
|11
|11
|36
|56
|Limestone
|21
|21
|154
|206
|McLennan
|92
|92
|2,567
|3,606
|Milam
|12
|6
|173
|261
|Robertson
|16
|16
|129
|244
|Travis
|28
|15
|5,172
|5,813
|Totals
|324
|288
|9,843
|13,187
AP Elections 07-14-2020 22:43
