TV security guard charged in protest shooting leaves jail

DENVER (AP) — A television station security guard charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a demonstrator following opposing rallies was released from jail on Tuesday.

Matthew Dolloff left jail after a bail bonds agent posted a surety bond to release him, sheriff's department spokesperson Daria Serna said. Such bonds typically require the person being held in jail to only pay a portion of their bond amount.

Dolloff's bond had been set at $500,000. A judge declined his lawyer's request to lower the amount, rejecting their argument that he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 49-year-old Lee Keltner on Oct. 10.

Dolloff was hired by KUSA-TV to protect a producer covering a “Patriot Muster” demonstration and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counterprotest.

Police say Keltner was arguing with another man as the rallies broke up before getting into an altercation with Dolloff.

Keltner slapped Dolloff in the head, and Dolloff pulled out a handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner fired pepper spray at him, according to an arrest affidavit. A cellphone video taken by KUSA’s producer, whose name hasn’t been released, suggests Keltner was upset his initial dispute was being recorded.