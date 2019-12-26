Syracuse WR Trishton Jackson to enter NFL draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse wide receiver Trishton Jackson has decided to skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL draft in April.

Jackson, who caught 69 passes for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 career games for the Orange from 2018-19, made the announcement on Thursday.

“It has been my dream from a very young age to ultimately become (a) professional athlete,” Jackson said in a release from the university. “I would like to thank my numerous coaches and mentors for all of their wisdom and guidance along the way. I would also like to thank my family for their continued love and support.”

Jackson was the Orange’s top receiver in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns and earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference second-team honors. He logged five 100-yard receiving games and became the sixth player in school history to gain over 1,000 yards receiving.

A two-sport star in football and basketball and at Michigan’s West Bloomfield High School, Jackson began his college career at Michigan State. In 21 games for the Spartans from 2016-17, he had 17 receptions for 232 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson transferred to Syracuse after his sophomore year and did not play in the 2018 regular season in accordance with NCAA rules before making his Orange debut in the 2018 Camping World Bowl. He caught three passes for 27 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, against West Virginia to help Syracuse to a 34-18 victory over the Mountaineers.

