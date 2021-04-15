Synagogue firebombers lose bid to reverse convictions

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Two men convicted of carrying out attacks on Jewish communities in New Jersey that included the firebombing of two synagogues and throwing a Molotov cocktail into a rabbi's home lost their bids to have their convictions thrown out Thursday.

A state appeals court rejected numerous arguments by Aakash Dalal and Anthony Graziano, including that some evidence from a search of Dalal's jail cell shouldn't have been allowed in court, and a confession by Graziano to investigators after he spoke to his mother should have been suppressed. Graziano also argued his sentence was excessive.