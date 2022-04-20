Sweden sees foreign countries playing role in recent riots JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press April 20, 2022 Updated: April 20, 2022 9:40 a.m.
1 of5 Cars are engulfed by flames after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, late Sunday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Johan Nilsson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Police vans gather at the scene where unrest broke out in Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Johan Nilsson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 People burn branches to block a road during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Stefan Jerrevång/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 People are silhouetted by smoke after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Johan Nilsson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Riot police arrest a person during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Stefan Jerrevång/AP Show More Show Less
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s government suspects that actors from abroad incited violent riots in several Swedish cities last week, according to the country's justice minister.
Crowds threw rocks and burned cars and trash cans after a Danish far-right provocateur announced plans to hold meetings in Sweden. Rasmus Paludan has burned copies of the Quran at events in Denmark where he also bashes Islam, and the news he wanted to do the same in Sweden sparked anger.