Sweden's big interest rate hike follows other central banks

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank followed other central banks in undertaking a big increase to its key interest rate to combat inflation, saying Thursday that high prices are undermining people's purchasing power and making it tough for households and companies to plan their finances.

Riksbanken said the rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point — the highest in 14 years, according to Swedish news agency TT — was meant “to bring down inflation and safeguard the inflation target." Consumer prices rose 9.3% in October from a year earlier, lower than the 9.7% seen in September.