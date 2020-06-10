Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm.

The case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, said the case was being closed because the main suspect Stig Engstrom had died in 2000.

Palme was gunned down on Feb. 28, 1986, after he and his wife Lisbeth Palme left a movie theater in Stockholm.