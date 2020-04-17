Suspect in shooting death of teen girl held without bail

BOSTON (AP) — An 18-year-old Boston man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl was held without bail at his arraignment, authorities said.

Anthony Kelley was arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court in connection with the shooting in broad daylight Wednesday of 17-year-old Alissa King, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney's office. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

A message was left with Kelley's attorney.

King was killed in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No possible motive or relationship between the victim and suspect was immediately disclosed.

Friends of the victim said at a vigil Thursday that King was a talented basketball player and attended a city high school.