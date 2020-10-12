Suspect in Rhode Island homicide caught at border crossing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rhode Island last month has been apprehended apparently trying to cross from California into Mexico, authorities say.

Michael Domenech, 35, approached the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley, California, in a gray sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

When agents approached the driver, he drove away from the checkpoint at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Agents used a tire deflation device to deflate one of the car's tires. The pursuit continued for 20 minutes until Domenech was taken into custody.

Record checks revealed that the car was reported stolen, and the driver was wanted for murder in Rhode Island, Border Patrol said.

Domenech was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service. It's not clear when he will be returned to Rhode Island.

Domenech was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Cory Vargas, 31, in Providence on Sept. 24.

Vargas was brought to a city fire station in a private vehicle before being transported to the hospital, where he died. The death was the city's 12th homicide of the year.