BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man in his 40s who was wanted in Georgia on intimidation and stalking charges was shot and killed by two deputy U.S. Marshals when he pointed a handgun at officers after a pursuit in southern Montana, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung said.

The pursuit began at about 9 a.m. Tuesday near Laurel when officers tried to stop the man’s pickup truck because he had an arrest warrant issued in March in Heard County, Georgia, The Billings Gazette reported.