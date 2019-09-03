Suspect arrested in alleged assault of mall employee

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Suspect arrested in alleged assault of mall employee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A suspect has been arrested in an alleged assault of an employee in a store at the Westfield mall July 15.

Police received a call of an assault on progress but the suspect was gone when officers arrived. The store employee said she was working when a male and a female entered the store. The female announced that she had issues with a friend of the employee and the two then shoved the emplyee, hit her with a water bottle and stole her phone. The male suspect, Jonathan Dawson, 22, of Bridgeport, also hit the employee in the face with his fist.

Dawson was later arrested on a warrant and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court September 3.

DUI

A 55-year-old Bridgeport woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs following an incident in the Westfield parking lot August 24.

According to police, an officer patrolling the mall parking lot shortly before 7 p.m. witnessed a vehicle exit the garage near LA Fitness, then swing wide enough that the driver had to put the car in reverse to complete the turn

The officer stopped the car, and noted the smell of alcohol on the driver, later identified as Erica Haba. The officer also reported that Haba had a bottle lof Fireball whiskey between her legs. She subsequently failed field sobriety tests, but registered .01 on a breath test, well below the legal limit.

Haba later allegedly told police she takes numerous prescription drugs, including anti-anxiety medications known to react strongly with alcohol. She was charged with DUI and released on a promise to appear in court September 3.

Home Depot theft

Police arrested a Newtown woman in connection with an alleged series of thefts from Home Depot. The thefts took place in May, and the suspect, Ilene Segarra, 32, was arrested on a warrant August 28.

According to reports, Home Depot loss prevention officers noted that Segarra had failed to ring up several items at checkout, and on another occasion had rung up a sale, then voided the transaction, but that the customer had then left with the item.

After reviewing surveillance video, store security found five more incidents of similar actions, resulting in the loss of more than $2,200 from the store.