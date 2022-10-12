Survivors of Venezuelan mudslide bury dead, look for missing

LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A day after burying his mother, Rafael Negrín on Wednesday carried the coffin of his aunt who also died in floods and landslides in central Venezuela that killed at least 43 people and left dozens missing.
In total, Negrín lost three family members — his mother and two of her sisters — who were swept away by floodwaters in Las Tejerías de Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial municipality in the state of Aragua, about 54 miles (87 kilometers) from the capital of Caracas. The body of the second aunt has yet to be found.