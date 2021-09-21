Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 5:50 a.m.
1 of21 A police officer walks past flowers and candles displayed on a table outside the Perm State University following a campus shooting in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. A student opened fire at the university, leaving a number of people dead and injured, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or a possible motive. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official.
Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday that the shooting at the Perm State University on Monday was a “grave tragedy” and offered condolences to the families of the victims.
Written By
DARIA LITVINOVA