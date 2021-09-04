Surviving 9/11 was 'just the first piece of the journey' JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2021 Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 12:37 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Trapped deep in the wreckage of the World Trade Center, Will Jimeno lived through the unthinkable. Twenty years later, he’s still living with it.
The injuries ended his police career. He has post-traumatic stress disorder. He keeps shelves of mementoes, including a cross and miniature twin towers fashioned from trade center steel. He was portrayed in a movie and wrote two books about enduring the ordeal.