Survey in Britain finds lack of awareness about Holocaust

JERUSALEM (AP) — A survey released Wednesday found what organizers say is a lack of awareness in Britain about the Holocaust and a major episode in the country's rescue of Jews ahead of World War II.
The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, a New York-based group that negotiates restitution for Holocaust victims, said that 52% of respondents surveyed in the U.K. did not know that 6 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis. Over one in five, or 22%, thought 2 million or fewer Jews were killed.