TRUMBULL — Mary Ellen Lemay has asked the people of Trumbull what environmental issues matter most to them, and they told her.

Now Lemay, chair of the Trumbull Conservation Commission, and others in town are working to actually address such issues as perceived over-development and a need for more trees in town.

“People want sustainability and they want land protection,” Lemay said.

At least, that’s true of the roughly 450 people who responded to a survey put out by Trumbull Conservation Commission and Sustainable Trumbull in early April. When the preliminary results of the survey were released at the end of April they showed that, among other things, roughly 80 percent of respondents said protection of natural resources should be one of the town’s top priorities.

Now the full results of the survey are available, and Lemay and others are looking to move beyond just asking residents what they want and toward making comprehensive changes.

For one thing, they are looking to meet with boards and commissions to discuss some of the issues that responding residents have said they want to see addressed. The Economic and Community Development Commission has already reached out and Lemay and Conservation Commission member Sara Sterling are scheduled to give a presentation before them in October.

Ralph Sather, a member of the Economic and Community Development Commission, said he asked them to speak after seeing a presentation on the survey.

“I was impressed with the quality of the work, the thoroughness of survey and the degree to which people in town were supportive of sustainability issues,” he said.

He said the goal of the Economic Development Commission is to “promote Trumbull and be ambassadors between business community and residents.” One way to do that, Sather said, is to hear what sustainability projects residents value and find ways to help.

The survey is already affecting policy in town. Lemay and others in town recently launched the “A Thousand Trees for Trumbull” initiative, which aims to plant 100 new trees a year in town for the next 10 years.

The project had been in the works for a while, Lemay said, but the idea got a boost from the fact that nearly 80 percent of those surveyed said it was either “important” or “very important” to them that the town “creates a tree replacement program for homeowners, developers, and town properties.”

“We didn’t want to proceed with (“A Thousand Trees for Trumbull”) until we got the survey results back,” Lemay said. “The fact the town seems committed to this is a good thing.”

Lemay said another issue that’s gotten a boost from the survey is the preservation of open space.

One survey question asked residents what concerns they have “about what you see around you in town.” The most popular answer was “overdevelopment” which was selected by 66.7 percent of respondents. The next most popular answer — “too much clear cutting on private properties” — was selected by 43.9 percent of respondents.

Lemay said over-development is a concern of hers as well, particularly the development of land on steep slopes or near waterways. The survey also showed that residents are concerned about preventing development too close to the Pequonnock River and other waterways.

One of the survey questions pointed out that “state law requires no development within 100 feet of (the Pequonnock and other waterways). It is additionally recommended that a buffer of native plants reside in this area to minimize pollution. How important is it to you that Trumbull follows these laws / recommendations?”

Of those polled, 77.2 percent said following these guidelines was “very important” to them and 14 percent said it was “important.”

With that in mind, Lemay said, “we’re hoping that we can get plans in place to protect open land remaining in town.”

Lemay said she’s also particularly excited about Sather’s response to the survey, and looks forward to speaking to thecommission next month. She said she hopes other organizations in town start reaching about the survey soon, since that’s an important step in moving forward with constructive change.

“It’s about bringing these other committees and boards on board, so we’re not just working in silos,” Lemay said.