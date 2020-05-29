Survey: 26% of Navajo Tech students lack Internet, computers

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — A survey conducted by Navajo Technical University found that around 26% of its students lack access to either the Internet or a computer.

The Gallup Independent reports the survey comes as the Crownpoint, New Mexico, school works on expanding its broadband infrastructure.

The Federal Communications Commission recently granted temporary access and use of “an unassigned spectrum” to provide more broadband service on the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez then granted Navajo Technical University special temporary authority on April 17, to test and provide Internet connectivity for 60 days.

The university is working to provide resources, establishing hot spots at 3 of its locations and implementing a computer device check out system.

The university also announced that it will distribute federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to assist students with resources needed to complete the semester, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.