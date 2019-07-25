The staff of Big Y on Hawley Lane recently gave a $5,000 donation to the Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation. Volunteers Cara Ann Cama, left, and Rachel Mastroni, right. along with Store Director Joe Fetcho, far right, are pictured here with store employees. The Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation is a non-profit, all-volunteer, organization which is based in Trumbull. The group distributes portraits, sculptures and handmade quilts to the Gold Star families of Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, and Maryland. The foundation was founded following the 2005 death of PFC Cheyenne Seymour of Trumbull. It all started in 2005 with the tragic death of 18 year old soldier, PFC Cheyenne M. Seymour of Trumbull.