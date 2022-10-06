Support for Venezuela's opposition is dwindling at OAS MANUEL RUEDA, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 9:01 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Leaders attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group during the 52nd General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Cris Bouroncle/Pool photo via AP) Cris Bouroncle/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, second from the left, waves as he stands with the leaders and representatives of the countries of the Organisation of American States during a group photo during the 52nd OAS General Assembly in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Guadalupe Pardo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken talks to Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly as they attend the 52nd OAS General Assembly in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Cris Bouroncle/Pool photo via AP) Show More Show Less
4 of8 U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with activists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua at the US Ambassador's residency in Lima as a sideline activity of the 52nd OAS General Assembly in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Cris Bouroncle/Pool photo via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of8 Peru's President Pedro Castillo, right, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at the government palace, as a sideline activity of the 52nd OAS General Assembly in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Guadalupe Pardo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks next to U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken as they attend the 52nd OAS General Assembly in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Cris Bouroncle/Pool photo via AP) Show More Show Less
7 of8 People march against the 52nd Organization of American states (OAS) General Assembly as it's held in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The sign reads in Spanish "Peru is independent and sovereign." Guadalupe Pardo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 People march against the 52nd Organization of America States (OAS) general assembly being held in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Guadalupe Pardo/AP Show More Show Less
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition suffered a rebuff Thursday as 19 members of the Organization of American States backed a proposal to remove its envoy from the regional forum for political and economic issues.
Although the proposal failed to get the two-thirds marjority, or 24 votes, needed to be put on the agenda of the OAS General Assembly being held in Lima, Peru, it was a tough blow for opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.