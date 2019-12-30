Support continues for family of boy who died on Christmas

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared on Christmas and died in a Michigan pond hasn't been forgotten by the public.

Hundreds of people suddenly set aside their holiday to search for Beau Belson in Montcalm County. Many turned out again Sunday for a fundraiser to assist the family.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for the support, the prayers, the help — everything,” the boy's grandmother, Holly Messer, told WOOD-TV. “My grandson has touched more hearts than I could ever imagine.”

Organizers had to find more chairs to accommodate the crowd at the Moose Lodge in St. Louis. People ate meals, bought raffle tickets and met new friends, all of them unified by the Christmas tragedy.

“This is amazing,” Messer said.

Beau, who was autistic, disappeared while playing outside near a home in Six Lakes. His body was found a day later in an icy pond.