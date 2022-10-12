Superintendent: Trumbull school budget could spike by 4.5 percent in 2023-24

TRUMBULL — The Board of Education budget for 2023-24 could need to be at least 4.5 percent higher than the current one, said Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel — which is a significantly higher bump than normal.
Semmel spoke during Tuesday's Board of Education meeting about how he and others in the administration had done some preliminary work on the upcoming budget. He said even if everything remains flat except insurance costs, transportation costs and salaries, the budget would go up by 4.5 percent.