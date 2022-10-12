Superintendent: Trumbull school budget could spike by 4.5 percent in 2023-24

TRUMBULL — The Board of Education budget for 2023-24 could need to be at least 4.5 percent higher than the current one, said Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel — which is a significantly higher bump than normal.

Semmel spoke during Tuesday's Board of Education meeting about how he and others in the administration had done some preliminary work on the upcoming budget. He said even if everything remains flat except insurance costs, transportation costs and salaries, the budget would go up by 4.5 percent.

Considering that most years the budget increase approved for the Board of Education is around 3 percent, Semmel said this projection is somewhat alarming.

"So that is a bit grim," he said. "Some of this is made more grim by the fact that we’re in (a period of) historic inflation. We don’t know how long that’s going to continue and we can't assume the rest of our costs will be held flat."

In February, the board submitted a budget proposal of about $117 million to the town. That budget represented a 4.45 percent increase to the budget. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro cut that number down to about $115 million, which represented an increase of about 3 percent.

In his presentation on Tuesday, Semmel said that, based on early projections, insurance costs could go up by as much as 8 percent, transportation costs could rise as much as 20 percent and staff salaries could go up by roughly 3 percent.

He said there is a chance that some of those numbers won't be as high as predicted. For instance, the 8 percent increase in insurance costs is the cap, Semmel said, so they might not rise by that much. Also, he said, the town is in the final year of a five-year bus contract, and the district is working on a request for a proposal for a new contract.

"We’re hoping that 20 percent (higher transportation costs) is not what we’re going to see but, it is something we should be paying attention" to because those are the kinds of increases other towns are seeing, Semmel said.

He reiterated that, as of Tuesday, the projected increase didn't take in other costs, including technology. Semmel added that the early numbers also don't take into account what might happen if the schools moved to a later start time, which is an option that's been discussed. He said it's still not clear whether changing the start time would lead to an increase in buses and what that might mean for education costs.

Semmel emphasized that budgeting was still in the early stages, but he thought it was necessary to update the board given the projections.

"We’re more just trying to put it on everybody’s radar that I wouldn’t be expecting the superintendent’s office to come in with a low budget request for the 23-24 school year," he said.