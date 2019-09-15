Sunday concert features Kenn Morr

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold the following concerts on Sundays at 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted. They are free and open to the public.

Registration is required to guarantee seating. Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.

Concerts are funded by The Ethel & Jennie Mallett Charitable Trust, Dorothy Liepertz Fund, The Town of Trumbull, and The Friends of the Trumbull Library.

Sept. 22, Kenn Morr

Oct. 20, Joy Ike

Nov. 10, Yale Whiffenpoofs

Dec. 1, Coastal Chordsmen

Jan. 12, Jack Lynn

Feb. 16, Nina, Etc.

March 8, Keltic Kick

March 22, Enzo Boscarino

April 5, Stratford Sister Cities Chorus

April 26, 3 p.m., Shoreline Ringers (note later start time)

May 17, Willie and Jan Nininger Band