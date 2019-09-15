https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Sunday-concert-features-Kenn-Morr-14431519.php
Sunday concert features Kenn Morr
The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold the following concerts on Sundays at 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted. They are free and open to the public.
Registration is required to guarantee seating. Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.
Concerts are funded by The Ethel & Jennie Mallett Charitable Trust, Dorothy Liepertz Fund, The Town of Trumbull, and The Friends of the Trumbull Library.
Sept. 22, Kenn Morr
Oct. 20, Joy Ike
Nov. 10, Yale Whiffenpoofs
Dec. 1, Coastal Chordsmen
Jan. 12, Jack Lynn
Feb. 16, Nina, Etc.
March 8, Keltic Kick
March 22, Enzo Boscarino
April 5, Stratford Sister Cities Chorus
April 26, 3 p.m., Shoreline Ringers (note later start time)
May 17, Willie and Jan Nininger Band
