Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 3:12 p.m.
This image released by Netflix shows Kanye West in a scene from the documentary "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy." The film will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Netflix via AP)
This image released by the Sundance Institute shows Lucille Ball, left, and Desi Arnaz in a scene from "Lucy and Desi," a documentary by Amy Poehler. The film will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP)
This image released by the Sundance Institute shows Dakota Johnson, left, and Sonoya Mizuno in a scene from "Am I Ok?", a film by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The film will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP)
This image released by the Sundance Institute shows Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore in a scene from "When You Finish Saving the World," a film written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. The film will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Beth Garrabrant/Sundance Institute via AP)
The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg.
Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes 82 feature-length films culled from over 3,700 submissions.