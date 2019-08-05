https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Summer-concerts-on-the-Green-14199697.php
Summer concerts on the Green
The 2019 summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m., at the gazebo on the Town Hall Green. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week, unless otherwise noted. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.
Schedule subject to change.
August 6 — The Bernadettes; (Rain date is Tuesday, Sept. 10)
August 13 — I’Liguri
August 20 — Mia and the Riff
August 27 — Kathy Thompson Band
September 3 — The Barons
