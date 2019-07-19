Summer concerts at the Town Hall gazebo

The 2019 summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the gazebo on the Town Hall Green. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week, unless otherwise noted. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

Schedule is subject to change.

July 30 — What It Is; Aug. 6 — The Bernadettes (rain date is Tuesday, Sept. 10); Aug. 13 — I’Liguri; Aug. 20 — Mia and the Riff; Aug. 27 — Kathy Thompson Band; Sept. 3 — The Barons.