Sugarbush to host forum on climate change and snowsports

WARREN, Vt. (AP) — Sugarbush Resort hosting a panel discussion on climate change and other related challenges to the ski and snow sport industries.

The free open forum is being held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Gate House Lodge at Lincoln Peak. It's being held in collaboration with the group Protect Our Winters, which describes itself as a community of athletes, scientists and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect the world for future generations.

Sugarbush President Win Smith will moderate the panel discussion among environmental experts.