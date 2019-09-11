Suburban St. Louis officer injured in crash

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer is expected to recover after suffering severe injuries in a crash while assisting in a stolen car investigation.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when a St. Ann officer's vehicle struck another car and a telephone pole. The officer, a five-year veteran of the department, underwent emergency surgery.

Police say detectives tried to pull over a vehicle that had been stolen. The suspect put the car in reverse and ran into a police car before driving away.

Other officers responded to the scene. One of them lost control of his squad car while turning a corner, hitting an oncoming car and the utility pole.

Police are still searching for the suspect. The stolen car was found abandoned in a field.