LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — In the past week, a pirate-themed bar in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood has lost staff, bands and other customers — over a show with advertised discounted prices for people sick with COVID-19.

The Vessel Taphouse posted on Facebook on Friday, Jan. 21 that people should come see the show maybe catch the virus or just stay home and whine, The Daily Herald reported.