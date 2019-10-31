Stuff a Humvee event to help local veterans

State Representatives David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122), in conjunction with Trumbull Stop & Shop and Homes For The Brave, are hosting a Stuff a Humvee event to collect items to benefit local veterans in need.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the Trumbull Stop & Shop, 100 Quality St.

There will be a Humvee on the premises to collect non-perishable food items and toiletries that will then be donated to local veterans in need.

Homes for the Brave has provided housing, vocational training and life skills coaching to help individuals out of homelessness since 2002. To date, they have worked with nearly 1,200 men and women, most of whom are veterans.

In 2011, Homes for the Brave opened Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes, Connecticut’s first and only community-based transitional home exclusively for homeless female veterans and their young children.

For a complete list of needed item: https://www.cthousegop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/HFTB_Wish_List_2019.pdf.