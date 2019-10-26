Stuff a Humvee event Nov. 2

State Representatives David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122), in conjunction with Trumbull Stop & Shop and Homes For The Brave, are hosting a Stuff a Humvee event to collect items to benefit local veterans in need.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the Trumbull Stop & Shop, 100 Quality St.

There will be a Humvee on the premises to collect non-perishable food items and toiletries that will then be donated to local veterans in need.

For a complete list of needed item: https://www.cthousegop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/HFTB_Wish_List_2019.pdf.