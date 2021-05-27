Study suggests French used more meds to cope with pandemic

PARIS (AP) — An increasing number of French are feeling anxious and having a hard time falling asleep at night, apparent effects of the coronavirus pandemic that have led many people to turn to prescription drugs to deal with their discomfort, a report said Thursday.
The report, commissioned by two government agencies that track pill use, showed a steady climb in the sale of medication to help cope with anxiety, depression, insomnia and other psychic ills over more than a year, with a spike during the past four months.