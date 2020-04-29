Study: Restrictions spared Kentucky from higher virus rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Social distancing measures imposed weeks ago by the state have spared Kentucky from a dramatically higher outbreak of coronavirus cases, according to a new study.

Based on the study's model, confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide would have reached nearly 45,000 by April 25 without any state-mandated measures. Actual cases were under 4,000 at that point.

“In other words, the state’s restrictions have prevented more than 90 percent of confirmed cases that would have otherwise occurred," the report said.

Based on the state's COVID-19 fatality rate, the restrictions saved about 2,000 lives so far, according to the study from the Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise at the University of Kentucky.

Kentucky’s “Healthy at Home” initiative and closures of restaurant dining areas, bars, gyms and other entertainment facilities were particularly effective at preventing COVID-19 infections, the study said.

“These results suggest that Kentucky policymakers should be cautious when opening up the economy," said Charles Courtemanche, one of the study’s coauthors.

Gov. Andy Beshear has been reaching out to local leaders and business groups, asking for their input in formulating plans to gradually reopen the state’s economy.

The governor has warned that easing restrictions too soon would risk secondary spikes in cases, inflicting another round of damage on the economy.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, even death.

