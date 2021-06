RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — An abandoned gypsum mine in Black Hawk that was exposed by a sinkhole in 2020 may extend farther than current mapped areas show, according to a geophysical study.

Mohammad Sadeghi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Technical University who led the study, says there's the possibility that the mine extends below Interstate 90. The group recommends that further research be done in the area.