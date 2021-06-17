Students pulled from car, stunned by Atlanta police sue

ATLANTA (AP) — Two students pulled from their car and hit with stun guns by Atlanta police while they were stuck in traffic caused by protests over George Floyd’s death sued the city Thursday and several of the officers, their attorneys said.

Police body camera footage showed officers shouting at Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young, firing Tasers at them and dragging them from the car last May during a curfew declared by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The federal lawsuit also names Bottoms as a defendant. An email to her office was not immediately returned.