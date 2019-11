Students hold fundraising dog wash

A dog wash will be held at Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Agriscience students are sponsoring this fundraising event. Fee is $10 per dog.

For more information, call 203-452-4200.