Student starts lending program for fishing equipment

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hobbies like fishing can help people learn about the value of nature, improve their patience and strengthen their observational skills. Those hobbies can also be pricey.
So Carson Holbert, an Eagleton College and Career Academy sophomore, decided to make fishing a little more affordable for his fellow students. One of the two members of the ECCA fishing team, he secured funding and help from professional fishers to start a lending locker program at the school, enabling students to borrow supplies and resources for free.