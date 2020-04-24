Asma Rahimyar, a junior at Southern Connecticut State University, has been awarded the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship for her outstanding potential for leadership, commitment to public service, and academic excellence.

Awarded by the Washington, D.C.-based foundation named for the 33rd president of the United States, this competitive national scholarship was awarded to 62 students from 773 applicants nationwide and grants recipients up to $30,000 for graduate studies.

The first Truman Scholar in Southern history, and the first among the four Connecticut State Universities, Rahimyar has worked to promote equity, social justice, and inclusion both on and off campus. Post-higher education, she plans to take that commitment worldwide, by practicing international human rights law.