Strong Neighborhood Project invests in people in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Making an investment in people to let them know they are somebody worth caring about and connecting with is the purpose of the Strong Neighborhood Project, a program of the United Way of Central Louisiana.

“I think the thing that really makes the project special to me is the notion that we go in, and when we work with individuals and families, we’re not treating them as clients,” said Kevin Gebhart, director of the Strong Neighborhood Project. “We’re really treating them as neighbors.”

“I think it’s a really different way of doing business,” he said. “And I think it really makes a difference in the outcomes that we see.”

“The issue in our community is that we have a portions of our community that are just sort of forgotten,” said David Britt, chief executive officer and president of the United Way of Central Louisiana.

“So the Strong Neighborhood Project is a way to do a couple of things,” explained Britt.

“More than half of our population is below the ALICE threshhold,” he said. “Meaning more than half of our population is not making it financially.”

ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited Income Constrained and Employed. The ALICE Threshold is a research project that all the United Ways in the state funded and has been going on for eight years with a report issued every other year.

“Basically for every parish, they documented what’s the bare minimum survival budget for each family size,” said Britt. “And it turns out, it’s a lot higher than the official poverty level.”

“The ALICE group is growing every time we do the study,” said Britt. “And The poverty level is staying fairly constant - 19 percent.”

The Strong Neighborhood Project has focused on three areas in the Pineville area: Wardville, downtown Pineville and the Military Highway corridor from Louisiana College to the Super One grocery store.

Using a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, the Strong Neighborhood Project hired staff to go into neighborhoods to meet people.

“Overall, it’s a collective impact grant,” said Britt. “So we’re trying to tie together as much of the community as we can to focus attention on this one - or these three census tracts - two of which have really deep needs in terms of poverty and isolation.”

“We help neighbors get to know each other and we connect people with services they need,” he said. “They aren’t aware of all the services that are available. It’s also a way to link different agencies in a way that they don’t normally know how to do. We can do it from the client perspective or, should I say, from the neighbor perspective.”

The Strong Neighborhood Project is based on seven pillars: the quality of care provided by a community’s members for each other; medical and mental health; child well-being; local economy; the availability of quality food; environmental health; and public safety and security.

“Each pillar, as we call it, is a focus that has a team of volunteers around it,” he said.

Neighbors helping each other is the basis of the first pillar.

“We’ve recruited a system of block captains in the area we’re focusing on,” said Britt.

The project aims to help people connect with others because poverty can be isolating since those at that level tend to frequently move.

“You get evicted from one place,” said Britt. “You stay on somebody’s couch for a couple of weeks. It’s very isolating. You kind of run through all your friends and family.”

Child well-being is the second pillar.

“The biggest part of that has been funding the Leader in Me program at Pineville Elementary,” said Britt. “It has had an enormous effect there. Seventy-six percent reduction in behavior issues.”

Pineville Elementary School was already interested in the Leader in Me program so Britt said it was a logical place for the program to start.

The Leader in Me program teaches “soft skills” such as self-control and how the faculty interacts with students.

“It’s what they call a school transformation process,” said Britt. “And then when the schools notice something going on with the child, they can call the Strong Neighborhood Project staff. They can go visit the family and see if there is some way we can help out. It focuses on a neighborhood. It helps the neighborhood grow stronger and helps the people be more connected to each other.”

“In partnership with Rapides Parish Schools, we were picking up meals every day from Pineville Elementary and our team of volunteers would deliver breakfast and lunches every day,” said Gebhart. That was before the COVID-19 crisis. “Through the course of the summer, we delivered over 6,000 meals to families that didn’t have transportation to go pick those up.”

Care packages were also given to children that involved craft projects. That was done in partnership with the Rapides Parish Library.

“We recently did an ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) training which is a trauma informed program for parents to learn about handling their children better if they’ve had a traumatic experience in their past and I think we had about 9 or 10 families that joined us for that virtual training,” said Gebhart.

The next pillar is the medical or health pillar.

“We’ve involved the schools of nursing at Louisiana College and at LSUA, the office of public health, hospitals. We’ve had some health fairs in the area,” said Britt.

“We took care packages to our senior citizens to make sure they had things to keep them busy,” said Gebhart. Care packages included crossword puzzles, puzzles and other games. “So we did do things a little bit differently, because we were not getting people together.”

For the economic pillar, Britt said that they engaged a network of banks to provide workshops on budgeting and improving credit scores.

“Financial education is a big part of what we do,” said Gebhart.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, classes that were once held in person will now be online.

“Plus we’ve connected some people to Gary Perkins with his entrepreneurship training program so we can help people figure out how to make an extra hundred bucks a week,” said Britt. “That would be an enormous help for an ALICE or poverty family.”

Perkins is the executive director of the Business Acceleration System (BAS) that is part of the Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance (CLEDA).

“There’s an environmental pillar,” continued Britt. “We’ve had several clean-up days in the Wardville area.”

Since half of Wardville sits outside of the Pineville city limits, there is no trash pick-up.

“When you combine deep poverty with no trash pick-up, you really end up with a huge mess and it just robs the families that live there of any kind of hope that things could get better,” said Britt. “It’s just made an enormous difference in the way that families see their neighborhood and the level of hope that they have.”

“We have done one neighborhood cleanup, filled four dumpsters with trash in the community,” said Gebhart. “So we passed out trash bags to homeowners that didn’t have trash service, asked them to bag up all of their trash and then we paid someone locally to then drive around the neighborhood and pick up those trash bags and take the trash to the dumpsters.”

They tell the families that if they bag the trash and set it on the curb, volunteers will pick it up. The nearby creosote plant is allowing the Project to use their dumpsters.

The Project is beginning to do home repairs again.

“We’ve gotten a couple of ramps done in the last couple of weeks,” said Gebhart.

“People can help each other do repairs,” said Britt. “One neighbor may know how to fix a broken window and the neighbor whose window got fixed can tutor a child in math so they can kind of trade off like that.”

For the public safety pillar, the project has formed a strong partnership with Capt. Marty Fletcher and the Pineville Community Police.

“So that when the police comes across a family that’s in a rough time, and arrest isn’t really the solution here,” said Britt. “They’ll call the Strong Neighborhood Project staff and again they’ll come in and they work together really well.”

“We continue to be engaged even though COVID has turned things around for us,” said Gebhart.

What he enjoyed prior to the COVID-19 crisis were the community dinners the Project hosted and making daily food deliveries to families that didn’t have transportation.

“Just getting folks together and breaking bread together and eating,” he said. “Giving the opportunity for neighbors to get to know neighbors. And I think that’s probably what I miss the most and can’t wait for us to get back in place.”

“I think that’s a really different approach to doing the social services,” he said.

“So when we connect with the family, we want to get them connected to the services and resources that they need,” said Gebhart. “But we also have an expectation of, ‘Hey, come out and get involved in your community. Hey, come back and give back to your community.’”

Has the Project made an impact?

Gebhart related a story about a woman that they helped.

“When I met her about a year ago, she was living in a rental house,” he said. She was paying $400 a month for a house that was in bad shape.

She was using crack, was aggressive and not a nice person to be around, said Gebhart.

“Over the course of working with her, we got her hooked up with food stamps, we got her hooked up with drug counseling, we got her health insurance for the first time, and she started to get involved with the Project,” he said.

She began to attend community dinners hosted by the Project. And before long, she was passing out flyers for them.

Due to the generosity of a family of one of the United Way’s interns, a trailer was donated to her.

“Completely free and clear,” said Gebhart. “The Project paid to have the trailer moved from its location to a trailer park, got piping and electricity and everything set up for her there.”

She is only playing $100 a month which has drastically increased her budget.

“So she’s better able to take care of herself,” said Gebhart.

About a week ago, Gebhart said he and his coworker called the woman to tell her that they were going to drop off a piece of cake for her that was made by a volunteer who bakes bread and cakes once a week to distribute to people the Project helps.

“And she said, ‘No, no, no! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! My doctor said that my diabetes is acting up and I can only have sweets once a week so give that to somebody else. I’m trying to follow my doctor’s orders.’”

“And as we hung up the phone,” said Gebhart. “She was like, ‘I love you guys! Thanks for everything!’”

“And the idea of taking someone who was using crack, didn’t feel connected to their community, to now has healthcare and is watching what they eat in terms of sweets and is an active engaged member of the community, as a volunteer, that’s not an everyday story," said Gebhart. “But it’s the kind of investment of time we make in you that you’re not somebody we’re providing services to."

The Strong Neighborhood Project received the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation grant in November of 2018. Britt said they are halfway through the 3-year grant and hope to keep it going.

They have also had some interest from people in Alexandria who would like to start a Strong Neighborhood Project.

“But we have to come up with a 50 percent match in terms of funding and I couldn’t find half a million dollars in matching funds. We were able to come up with a quarter million so we did what we could with the resources we have,” he said.